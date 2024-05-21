EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $112.52. The stock had a trading volume of 879,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day moving average is $104.52. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $112.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

