Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 22,076 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $718,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,968,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,563. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Roblox by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,607,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,221,000 after acquiring an additional 867,805 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Roblox by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,493,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,266,000 after acquiring an additional 764,481 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

