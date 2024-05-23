Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $351.92. 987,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,654. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $254.65 and a 1 year high of $357.28. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

