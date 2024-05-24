U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.9% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.02. 7,397,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,409,191. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

