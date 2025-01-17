Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Down 9.3% in December

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,970,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 23,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARQT traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,374. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Terrie Curran sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $94,253.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,008.15. The trade was a 46.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,315.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,291 shares of company stock valued at $927,966. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 48,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 79,579 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.