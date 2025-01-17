urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 85,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 71,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

urban-gro Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On urban-gro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in urban-gro by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

