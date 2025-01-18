Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) Presents Investor Presentation

On January 17, 2025, Franklin Financial Services Corporation filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), detailing its latest disclosure. The corporation shared an investor presentation, slated to be presented by its executives in meetings with investors and analysts. This presentation, available on the company’s website at www.franklinfin.com, is a vital component of the corporation’s engagement strategy.

The information provided in this Form 8-K under Item 7.01, inclusive of all exhibits, has been shared for informational purposes. It shall not be considered as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference in future filings of the Corporation unless explicitly mentioned.

Moreover, as part of the filing, Franklin Financial Services Corporation included its quarterly financial statements and pertinent exhibits, including the Investor Presentation dated January 17, 2025. The corporation’s leadership, including Chief Executive Officer Timothy G. Henry and President Craig W. Best, signed off on the report.

Throughout the attached exhibit 99.1, various sections focused on forward-looking statements, introducing company officials, the board of directors, highlights of the corporation’s performance, stock price trends, and community investments by F&M Trust, a subsidiary of Franklin Financial Services Corporation.

The presentation also highlighted the opening of a new community office in Linglestown, emphasizing community engagement and involvement. Additionally, the expanded trade area, significant community investments, and the leadership roles of senior management were underscored.

Announcements were made regarding the corporation’s annual dividend per share, stock price performance, and the upcoming annual meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The event offered participants opportunities for questions, comments, and a tour of the corporate headquarters, with executives being available for further engagement.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation continues to emphasize transparency and engagement with its investors and stakeholders, demonstrated through the comprehensive disclosure and presentation of its recent activities.

For further details and insights into Franklin Financial Services Corporation’s recent developments, interested parties are encouraged to review the complete presentation provided in the Form 8-K filing.

This news piece summarizes the key points from Franklin Financial Services Corporation’s recent filing and presentation, illustrating the corporation’s commitment to transparent communication and investor relations.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Franklin Financial Services’s 8K filing here.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

