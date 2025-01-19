Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 67,341,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 210,477,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,188,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,456. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 713,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,085,106.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,868,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,719,864.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,955,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,354 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 166.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 275.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 136,443 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

