Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 149.60 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 149.60 ($1.84), with a volume of 730500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.60 ($1.88).

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £260.26 million, a PE ratio of 935.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.

