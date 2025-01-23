SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,814,811 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 889,839 shares.The stock last traded at $25.62 and had previously closed at $25.53.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYMB. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 502,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

