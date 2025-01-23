Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $45.11. 24,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,767. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $53.29.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.