Odyssey Marine Exploration Increases President’s SalaryTAMPA, Florida–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 24, 2025Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (“Odyssey” or the “Company”) announced in an 8-K filing today that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Dir

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Odyssey Marine Exploration’s 8K filing here.
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
