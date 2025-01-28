Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:SMBC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $68.69.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,075.10. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $273,000. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

