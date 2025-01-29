Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 167 ($2.08).
Several research firms have commented on CNA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
In other news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,688 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £2,177.52 ($2,709.37). Insiders have bought 5,281 shares of company stock valued at $680,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.
