Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.67

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.67 and last traded at $66.66, with a volume of 16251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

