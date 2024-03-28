Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.67

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.67 and last traded at $66.66, with a volume of 16251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
