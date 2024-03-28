KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc Acquires 571,429 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Alternative Assets Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,396. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

View Our Latest Report on KKR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,932,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.