Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $3,768,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,921 shares in the company, valued at $51,348,978.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,137 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $3,059,221.32.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $3,715,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,187,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,710,739.08.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $3,160,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $2,487,364.30.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,216 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $2,944,456.88.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $3,120,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $3,249,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,127 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,842,954.01.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.79. 2,461,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,507. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.55. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $40.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,841,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,421,000 after buying an additional 2,425,103 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Samsara by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after buying an additional 2,166,500 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,707,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

