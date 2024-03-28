Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.87. 3,573,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
