AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 10,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 22,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 359,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmpliTech Group by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in AmpliTech Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 104,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.