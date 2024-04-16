DeltaFi (DELFI) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $9,153.78 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

DeltaFi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

