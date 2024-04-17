Tranquility Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.23. 698,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

