Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €416.50 ($447.85) and last traded at €414.30 ($445.48). Approximately 155,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €413.50 ($444.62).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €430.65 and its 200 day moving average is €401.38. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.82.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

