Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $320,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,745,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $735,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,264. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $85.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

