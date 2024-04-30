CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Update

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CTMX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 341,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,398. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 million, a PE ratio of -81.46 and a beta of 1.01. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTMX shares. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 126,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Featured Stories

