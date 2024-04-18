First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Trading Down 0.5%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.78 and last traded at $69.82. 4,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 15,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $314.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

