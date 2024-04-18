Grin (GRIN) Price Down 29.1% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Grin has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $172,828.45 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,406.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.82 or 0.00752834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00127516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00040823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00184375 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00039213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00104106 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

