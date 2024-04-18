Insider Buying: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Purchases 8,709 Shares of Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Spodek bought 8,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,064.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Spodek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Andrew Spodek acquired 1,110 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,985.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Andrew Spodek acquired 10,000 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

PSTL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. 112,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,243. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 872.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 419.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

