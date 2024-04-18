Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $11,446.88 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $11,446.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 392,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eric Allison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 15th, Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $91,147.10.
Joby Aviation Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JOBY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,422. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 254.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 466.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
