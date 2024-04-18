Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $11,446.88 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $11,446.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 392,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $91,147.10.

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,422. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 254.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 466.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

