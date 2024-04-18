Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,158 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,730,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,908,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,781,828. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

