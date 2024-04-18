Polymath Achieves Market Cap of $73.41 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $73.41 million and approximately $23,537.39 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.09723766 USD and is up 14.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $16,208.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

