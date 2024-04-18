SEMAFO (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) Trading 4.4% Higher

SEMAFO Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEMFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 55,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.
SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.
