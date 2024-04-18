SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.62. 481,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,081. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

