Verasity Self Reported Market Cap Tops $59.06 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $59.06 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002192 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

