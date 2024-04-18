Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 149.40 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.86). 8,155,271 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 3,958,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60 ($1.87).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.00.
Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast-casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.
