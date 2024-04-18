AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Shares Down 1.5%

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.41). Approximately 39,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 216,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.42).

AssetCo Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £46.38 million, a PE ratio of -358.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.37.

AssetCo Company Profile

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

