American Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.78. 3,767,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.81 and its 200-day moving average is $145.88. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

