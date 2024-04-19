Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

About Commercial National Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

