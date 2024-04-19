Heirloom Wealth Management Sells 3,109 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Heirloom Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IHI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.36. 1,346,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,724. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.