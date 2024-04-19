HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.06

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.06 ($6.45) and last traded at €6.18 ($6.57), with a volume of 1810059 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.25 ($6.65).

HelloFresh Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.51.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

