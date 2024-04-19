Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 513 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,634,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $20,759,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,448,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 73,252 shares during the period.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance
Shares of NJUL stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.18. 14,455 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
