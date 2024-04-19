POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Trading Down 4.5%

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 26,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 148,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

POET Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $365.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

