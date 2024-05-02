Coombe Bender & Co LLC Buys 120 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $423.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,831,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,663,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.61. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $315.11 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

