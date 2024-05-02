Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 37.93% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Chimerix Trading Up 2.1 %

Chimerix stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. 227,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,074. The stock has a market cap of $86.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMRX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

