Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.24

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 1310476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,978.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2701 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

