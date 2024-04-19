William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

WMPN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $116.51 million, a PE ratio of 135.89 and a beta of -0.02.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on William Penn Bancorporation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMPN

About William Penn Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.