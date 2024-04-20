Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

REXR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,683. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

