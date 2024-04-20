Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

BDN opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $5.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

