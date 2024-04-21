Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Minerals Technologies worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 114.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.61. 168,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,943. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.97.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTX. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

