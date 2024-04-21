QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $164,134.14

QUASA (QUA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. QUASA has a market capitalization of $164,134.14 and approximately $160.65 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,655.64 or 0.99910035 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010774 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00103018 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000058 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00144214 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $104.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

