Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Announces Earnings Results

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.09), reports. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.05 million.

Isabella Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ISBA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. 1,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636. The firm has a market cap of $135 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of -0.10. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23.

Isabella Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Isabella Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

